Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,623,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 581,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

ASO stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

