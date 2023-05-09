Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

