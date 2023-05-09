ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

