Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 895,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 298,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 268,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

