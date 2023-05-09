Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of AJRD opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

