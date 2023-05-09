Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.6 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

