Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

