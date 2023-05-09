AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AVB stock opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.25. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

