Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.20 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,101 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

