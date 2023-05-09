Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.20 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

