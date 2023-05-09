Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,032 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,125,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 353,572 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,965,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after buying an additional 233,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

HPE stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

