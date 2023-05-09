Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

