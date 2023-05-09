Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

