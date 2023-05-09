Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Azenta worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Azenta by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Azenta by 6.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Azenta Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

