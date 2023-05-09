Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,953 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,796,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,409. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

