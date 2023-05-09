Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

LH opened at $222.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.28. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,206 shares of company stock worth $2,961,139 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

