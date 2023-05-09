Athira Pharma (ATHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.
Athira Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athira Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athira Pharma (ATHA)
- Is Tech Stocks’ Dominance A Warning Signal For The Broad Market?
- Can Devon Energy’s Double-Digit Yields Be Sustained?
- J&J Kenvue Spinoff Aims To Give Investors A Healthy Return
- Corporate Travel Rebound May Keep Marriott Stock Traveling Higher
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.