Athira Pharma (ATHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athira Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 229.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $698,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 39.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

