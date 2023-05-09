Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.92. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $16.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)
- Is Tech Stocks’ Dominance A Warning Signal For The Broad Market?
- Can Devon Energy’s Double-Digit Yields Be Sustained?
- J&J Kenvue Spinoff Aims To Give Investors A Healthy Return
- Corporate Travel Rebound May Keep Marriott Stock Traveling Higher
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.