Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.92. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.