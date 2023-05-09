Aravive (ARAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Aravive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Aravive has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aravive Company Profile

ARAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aravive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

(Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life threatening disease, including cancer and fibrosis. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

