Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $310.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

