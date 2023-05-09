McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.10-26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.28. McKesson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $26.10-$26.90 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $424.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $368.56 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,297,000 after buying an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

