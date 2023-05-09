ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0816 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $53.88 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,644.67 or 0.99983639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0789398 USD and is down -15.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,067,022.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.