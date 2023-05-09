Mustang Bio (MBIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.
Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.
