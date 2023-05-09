Mustang Bio (MBIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.

