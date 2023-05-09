Velas (VLX) Tops One Day Volume of $995,392.65

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and $995,392.65 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00055834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,448,277,327 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,277,324 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

