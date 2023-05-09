Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $314.32

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $314.32 or 0.01136807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $933.09 million and $181.57 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,968,606 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

