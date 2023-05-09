Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 962,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,680,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 506,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

