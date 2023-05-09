Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,419 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

