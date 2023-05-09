Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,032.84 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,077.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,720.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,589.39. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.