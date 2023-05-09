Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

