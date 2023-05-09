Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 30,798 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,642,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,763,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.