Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,383 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 760.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Workday by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 390,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $179.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.72, a PEG ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.13. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.