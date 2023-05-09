Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

