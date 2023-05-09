Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 152.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

