Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,901 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 881.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

