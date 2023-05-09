Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

