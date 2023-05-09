Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BKI stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight



Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

