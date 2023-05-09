Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,197,000 after acquiring an additional 342,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,886,000 after purchasing an additional 261,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $123.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

