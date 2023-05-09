Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,841 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Maximus worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Maximus by 127.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 90,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.