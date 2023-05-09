Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 57 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 103,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $294.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.07. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

