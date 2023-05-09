Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 436 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 1.5 %

Ameren stock opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

