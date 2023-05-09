Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,214 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Crane worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $755,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 6.5% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 122,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Crane by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NYSE:CR opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

