Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,126 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Chemours worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chemours by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chemours Price Performance

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

