Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Timken by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

