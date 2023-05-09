State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,880 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Aramark worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Aramark by 578.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,038 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aramark by 4,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aramark by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,882,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,103,000 after buying an additional 1,402,877 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

ARMK stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

