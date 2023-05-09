State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of F5 worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,622. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.24.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

