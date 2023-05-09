State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,460 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

