State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.8 %

BIO opened at $378.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

