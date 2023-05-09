State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of FOX worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,777,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

