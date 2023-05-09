PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 315.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 587,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $17,541,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $67.91.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

