State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 168.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $308.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.97. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.